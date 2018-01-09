Jackson City Council holds first meeting of 2018

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council met Tuesday for the first time in 2018.

“Well, we’re just looking forward to a new year,” Councilman David Cisco said.

With 2018 underway, the Jackson City Council is looking forward to what this year holds. Ross Priddy is the newest councilman and says he’s ready to learn a lot.

“I mean ultimately I want to make Jackson and be a part of making Jackson the best it can be whatever role that would be,” Priddy said.

Mayor Jerry Gist says there are several plans now in the works, several of which include schools in the Hub City.

“We’re still planning on repurposing the old Jackson Central-Merry High School,” Mayor Gist said. “We’re also looking at using U of M Lambuth for a university school.”

The mayor and city councilman say they’re excited to see Jackson continue to improve to be the best city it can be.

“Unemployment here, we are under the average. The Chamber of Commerce and the people working with the city I think are just doing an outstanding job,” Cisco said.

And they’re continuing to improve the roads in Jackson.

“Well, the one thing we’re working on is our capital budget for next year,” Mayor Gist said. “Which will include three to four million dollars for continued street resurfacing in our city.”

As for Priddy, he’s looking forward to the development happening all over the city.

“I think we have a lot of potential in front of us,” Priddy said. “Downtown developing and different parts of our city continuing to grow, so I’m just looking forward to being a part of that.”

Mayor Gist says he wants to appeal to the people who live around Jackson to get them to come here and see how great the city is.