JMCSS Education vision committee meets

JACKSON, Tenn — School and county leaders gathered Tuesday night for an Education Vision committee meeting. This was the first committee meeting of the new year. School officials used the time as an opportunity to update county commissioners on projects happening within the school district.

Now back from winter break, county commissioners and school board members are getting up to speed on what’s next for the Jackson-Madison County School System, starting with Dr. Eric Jones’ long-range plan.

“We’re just continuing to talk to all the vested parties, continuing our bidding processes for our projects, really looking at the architectural designs for those schools,” Dr. Jones said.

Superintendent Jones provided updates to the education vision committee on students at Lincoln elementary moving to Whitehall.

“Right now it’s just making sure we’re going through the bidding process to talk about the building plan to add that additional wing on to Whitehall,” Dr. Jones said.

School officials say although the move won’t happen until 2019, there will be several upgrades benefiting students and teachers.

“It’ll be 10 classrooms on that wing, it’ll have an an additional boys and girls bathroom, and it’ll also have a teacher work area as well in that additional space,” Dr. Jones said.

Committee members also brought up an idea to have state lawmakers look at the process of distributing TN Ready scores.

“The board may be deciding to put together a resolution to talk about when we’re getting our TN Ready scores back and the timeliness of it,” Dr. Jones said.

Board members will vote on the resolution at the upcoming school board meeting.

Dr. Jones says he is also in the early stages of talking with Jackson State Community College President, Dr. Allana Hampton, about the possibility of JCM and Early College high being on that campus.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will keep you updated on the progress.

The education vision committee will meet again next month on February 6.