Madison Co. Parks and Recreation Dept. discuss master plan for 2018

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the Madison County Parks and Recreation Department meet for the first time in 2018.

Members discussed the agenda for the new year including what they are calling the “Master Plan”.

The plan covers 10 to 15 years, highlighting the county’s programs and the needs within the department.

Members said detailed plans, such as the master plan, help in getting grants needed for the group.

“Well, it gives us guidance and direction so that we basically can spend our money more wisely that we’re not building things that the public doesn’t want,” said Ed Smith, director of the Madison County Recreation and Parks Department.

Even though the master plan is not complete as of now, members hope to have a final draft of their plan soon.