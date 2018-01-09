Second suspect arrested in connection with Henning homicide

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an August homicide.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Danny DeBerry, 33, has been arrested and charged in the death of Kenneth Jamar Peat, 29. According to a news release, the TBI began investigating Peat’s death on Aug. 5 in Henning, along with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

DeBerry was arrested Jan. 3.

He is charged with one count of criminal responsibility for the conduct of another.

DeBerry is currently in custody at the Lauderdale County Jail, the release says. He is being held in lieu of $125,000 bond.

Cornelius Orlando Phillips, 33, was arrested Dec. 22. He is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.