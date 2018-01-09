Warm-Up Before Temps Take a Nose-Dive

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Tuesday

Even though the fog and drizzle have lifted, there isn’t much evaporation going on today without any sunshine! Temperatures are warming up to the upper 40s and lower 50s across our viewing area which is right about normal for this time of the year. Today was the warmest day in 16 days.

TONIGHT

After the cloudy and drizzly start we had this morning, skies remain mostly cloudy. Fog may redevelop overnight especially along the Mississippi River but conditions will otherwise be cloudy with a slight chance for a shower overnight. At their coolest tonight, temperatures will only be in the middle and upper 40s as winds from the south cause temps to warm up overnight.

Expect another cloudy and damp day tomorrow with scattered showers possible. At least it will be warmer than today, since high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s tomorrow afternoon. Rain will be much more likely on Thursday when a strong cold front moves into the area to bring arctic air back in to drop temperatures significantly.

We’re watching a potential for a wintry mix on Friday but the latest models are still in sharp disagreement as to when the chance for rain to the wintry mix could occur. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates to the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com