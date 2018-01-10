Caught on Camera: Burglars break into cell phone store

HUNTINGDON, Tenn — Brazen thieves get away with thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a local phone store. Huntingdon police are searching for two suspects in connection to the break-in.

The entire incident was caught on camera. Authorities are hoping to use the store’s surveillance video to identify the culprits behind the ‘smash and grab’.

Newly released surveillance video shows two bold suspects, who police say broke into the Verizon store in Huntingdon, stealing more than $4,000 worth of electronics.

“There was a Galaxy Note 8 taken, virtual reality headset, Galaxy S8, a Google Pixel 2, IPhone 8 Plus, and an IPhone X,” Sgt. Richard Crossno said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday. The video shows the burglars first throwing a huge rock through the glass door, then quickly grabbing devices on display, and exiting the store in less than 30 seconds.

“They left going westbound on Highway 70 towards the Jackson-Madison County area,” Sgt. Crossno said.

Investigators believe the smash and grab was the accused thieves’ second hit of the day. “We spoke with Camden Police Department briefly this morning there was an incident there that we believe is related to this,” Sgt. Crossno said.

Less than a hour before the break-in in Huntingdon, Camden police confirmed the Verizon store in their area was burglarized the same way.

“At this time we believe there were 2 black males involved,” Sgt. Crossno said. “One had a white hoodie pullover type sweat outfit, the other one red.”

Police say the getaway car is white, possibly a Nissan or a Honda Civic.

“We’re working diligently, we have videos from other sources we’re looking to see if there may be a vehicle that matches that description,” Sgt. Crossno said.

Officers are also looking into a possible third suspect who could have been driving the vehicle, but right now that’s still under investigation. Huntingdon police alerted the Tennessee Highway Patrol, along with Jackson-Madison County law enforcement to be on the lookout if the vehicle is spotted. Investigators say their also questioning witnesses in the area.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information in either Verizon store break-ins, call the Huntingdon Police Department at (731) 986-5310 or (731) 986-2910.