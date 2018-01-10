Denise LaSalle memorial service, visitation plans announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — Memorial service and visitation arrangements have been announced for “Queen of the Blues” Denise LaSalle.

LaSalle passed away Monday at 78 years old. The renowned R&B singer, songwriter and record producer called Jackson home along with her husband, James “Super” Wolfe.

A memorial service for LaSalle will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Christ Missionary Baptist Church located at 480-494 S. Parkway E. in Memphis.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium of Liberty Technology Magnet High School located at 3470 Ridgecrest Road in Jackson.

A home-going service will follow visitation at 11 a.m., also in the Liberty Tech auditorium.

The family asks that all flowers be sent to Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home, 128 S. 7th Street, West Memphis, AR 72301.