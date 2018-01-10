Gibson EMC: Planned outage for customers in Trenton late Wednesday night

TRENTON, Tenn.- An alert for customers of the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation.

Leaders with the power cooperative told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News members who are served by the Trenton substation will experience a planned outage Wednesday beginning at 11 p.m. and will affect 2, 913 of the system’s 3, 564 members.

A spokesperson Gibson EMC said the outage is needed to replace a transformer that failed in the Trenton substation and the work is expected to take about three hours.

The outage was originally planned for Saturday night but because of cold temperatures forecast for that night the outage will be Wednesday night begining at 11.