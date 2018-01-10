Health officials say flu cases on the rise

JACKSON, Tenn — Health officials say this year the flu is worst than normal.

Medical Director, Dr. Peter Gardner, of Physicians Quality Care says they have been seeing an extra 75 to 100 cases a day and it has been like that for the past two weeks. Experts say the flu shot has not been as effective this year as in past years, but doctors still encourage you to get the shot.

The groups that need to worry about catching the flu are the very young, the elderly, and pregnant women. Typical symptoms include headache, nausea, vomiting, high fever, and body aches.

“It’s important that people know that anybody over six months of age that’s not allergic to eggs can get the flu shot so we recommend it,” Dr. Peter Gardner said.

Health experts say the shot takes about two weeks to become effective. They say if you catch the flu to get plenty of rest and drink lots of fluids.