Huntingdon police investigate Verizon break-in

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a burglary at Verizon after suspects broke into the store Wednesday morning and stole phones from the showroom displays.

Officers were notified of the burglary in progress around 6 a.m. at the Verizon store on Veterans Drive, according to a release from Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers.

Two black males broke the glass in the front door and stole phones before leaving in a small, white or light-colored vehicle with another person driving, according to the release.

Police were later informed that the Verizon store in Camden had been burglarized some time earlier.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information in either burglary is urged to call the Huntingdon Police Department at 731-986-5310.