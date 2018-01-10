Investigators search for man involved in north Jackson chase

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators are searching for a man who ran from police Wednesday morning in north Jackson.

Investigators say the man was stopped by Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics in the Steeplechase subdivision, when he drove away from officers and hit a police vehicle.

The man later ran from investigators and is not in custody.

According to investigators, he is described as a black male with dark skin, facial hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie. No additional description was immediately available.