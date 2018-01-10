Lane College meets for opening chapel of 2018

JACKSON, Tenn. — Class is back in session at Lane College, and the Dragons met Wednesday for the opening chapel of 2018.

The speaker was Kevin Williams, the vice chairman and board member of the United Negro College Fund Foundation.

Williams says he is honored and encouraged to give back to students.

“I walk away with the excitement that there is, in the black community, an interest in really accelerating our excellence,” Williams said.

Lane College holds the chapel service every Wednesday inside the gym for the entire school.