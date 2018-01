Lifeline’s New Year Blood Drive kicks off Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is hosting a New Year Blood Drive this week in north Jackson.

The blood drive will be from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lifeline facility on Sterling Farms Drive.

Donors will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt and a bottle of sparkling grape juice. Donors may also register to win a trip to the Smoky Mountains.

For more information, call 731-427-4431 or visit lifelinebloodserv.org.