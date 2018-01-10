Madison Co. Fire Dept. shares winter storm fire safety tips

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With the potential threat of winter precipitation across our region, the Madison County Fire Department has shared a list of winter storm fire safety tips.

A heavy buildup of ice or snow on trees and power lines can cause widespread power outages. Prolonged outages often increase the risk of residential fires, according to a release from Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle.

The fire department shares the following safety tips:

Power Lines

If you must venture outside, be alert to the possibility of electrical hazards:

– Stay away from downed power lines and be alert to the possibility that tree limbs or debris may hide an electrical hazard.

– Treat all downed or hanging power lines as if they are energized. Warn others to stay away and contact the electric utility.

– A power line does not need to be sparking or arcing to indicate it is energized.

– Other utility lines can become energized if they come in contact with an electrical line.

– Lines that appear to be “dead” can become re-energized as crews work to restore power, or sometimes from improper use of improperly installed electrical generators.

Loss of Electrical Power

In the event of a power failure these simple tips may help to reduce health and fire related hazards.

– Make sure your Smoke and Carbon Dioxide alarms have fresh batteries and are in working order.

– When electric power is out, many people turn to candles for light, which is dangerous. Candles should never be left unattended, placed in areas where children or pets could knock them over, and/or placed near combustible materials such as curtains.

– Always ensure that fuel-burning space heaters are a minimum of 3 feet away from any combustible materials.

– Never leave a space heater on when you go to sleep or leave the area. For fuel-fired heaters, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide could accumulate or uncontrolled burning could cause a fire.

– Never use your stove or oven to heat your home. These devices are not designed to heat the room or home. Misuse of these devices could potentially cause injury through fire or carbon monoxide production.

– If you have a fireplace, before using it thoroughly inspect the chimney, flue and damper system. Be sure that there are no obstructions or debris or animal nests in the chimney. These may cause a blockage, allowing smoke to enter the home or cause a fire in the chimney that might damage the home.

– Never use a charcoal grill inside the home or enclosed area. Charcoal grills give off deadly carbon monoxide gas.

– Running generators within any enclosed or partially enclosed structure can lead to a dangerous – and often fatal – accumulation of carbon monoxide. Remember, always keep the generator outside in a dry, protected area, away from windows or air intakes where deadly exhaust fumes can enter living spaces.