Mugshots : Madison County : 1/09/18 – 1/10/18

1/16 David Meeks DUI

2/16 Candas Baggett Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/16 Cody Weir Rape

4/16 Dalton Pritchard Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/16 Garrian Greer Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/16 Jeremy Koffman Violation of community corrections

7/16 Kayla Wilbanks Violation of probation

8/16 Kenshonica Pirtle Schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections



9/16 Lashonda Seals Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/16 Micheal Shepherd Aggravated assault

11/16 Octavious Cole Violation of community corrections, failure to comply

12/16 Quentin Childress Failure to comply



13/16 Scotty Lewis Driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

14/16 Shanaira Smith Failure to appear

15/16 Stanley Cross Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/16 Ulises Santos Shoplifting- theft of property

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/09/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/10/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.