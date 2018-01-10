As possible winter weather approaches, are you road-ready?

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the possibility of winter weather in Jackson later this week, here are some tips to make sure you are prepared.

“With winter weather, it’s very volatile,” said Megan Osborne, AAA public affairs specialist for Tennessee. “You literally never know what’s going to happen.”

There are several things you can do at home before you hit the road.

“Check your tires, make sure you have good tread depth, make sure the tire pressure is set where it’s supposed to be,” Michael Ragan, assistant manager at Old Hickory Car Care, said.

AAA says you should also take a look at your windshield wipers and lights so you can see and others can see you.

Not only can you prepare the outside of your car, but you can also have things inside of your car so you’re prepared for the winter weather.

“We suggest extra blankets, coats, hats, warm boots, anything you might need to stay warm if you were to get stranded on the side of the road,” Osborne said.

AAA also says to have enough drinking water and non-perishable food for anyone that could possibly be in your car.

If you do end up on the side of the road, make sure you are able to alert other drivers.

“A flashlight, warning triangles or flares so if you do have to pull over you can be very visible,” Osborne said.

Cat litter and sand are also good to have in case your car gets stuck on the ice to give your tires more traction.