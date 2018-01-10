Shoppers buying rock salt before possible ice storm

JACKSON, Tenn.-With snow and ice possibly heading our way, some people are already preparing.

Shoppers are buying bags of rock salt to prevent slipping and sliding when you are walking or driving.

However, store manager of R and J Feed in South Jackson, Ginger Kemp, says shoppers tend to wait until the last minute. Kemp advises to buy now before it sells out.

“When you have concrete, you want to be careful, because the salt can be harmful to your concrete. There is other methods besides salt. You can use ice melt that has magnanimous chloride that will do the same thing, but is not harmful to the concrete,”said Kemp.

Kemp says its important to spread the salt down 24 hours before a storm.