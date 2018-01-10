West Tennessee Hearing and Speech adds new soundproof hearing booth

JACKSON, Tenn.–The West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebrated a new addition.

The Portfolio Recovery Associates (PRA) group is adding a new soundproof hearing booth. This will be the second audiometric booth in the center allowing the facility to test up to 81 more children and adults per month. They say this will especially help with the long lines they had been having before.

“Adding this second booth will give us the opportunity to just extend our reach into the community,” said Ginger Kemp with West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center.

Organizers say 1 out of every 6 people in America deal with some type of hearing problem. PRA group donated $17,000 to this project.