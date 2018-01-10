Winter Storm Watch in Effect Friday for All of West Tennessee

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Wednesday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee going into effect at midnight Thursday night (12 a.m. Friday) and lasting until 9 p.m. Friday evening. A gradual transition from rain, to freezing rain, to sleet, and finally snow will take place in that time period across West Tennessee. Expect rain showers to start falling tomorrow including a few scattered thunderstorms Thursday night as the cold front approaches the area.

TONIGHT

It’ll be breezy at times with winds from the south-southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour keeping temperatures to the middle and upper 50s at the coolest point of the night. Scattered showers will be possible, but the winds are expected to limit the development of any fog.

It’ll be mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs temperatures could get as warm as the middle to upper 60s! The cold front will move into the region Thursday night bringing a few thunderstorms with it. After midnight, we’ll see rain change to freezing rain and then sleet through Friday morning and finally snow by Friday afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for school closings and updates to the forecast, including a look at potential accumulations, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com