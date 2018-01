City of Jackson prepares for wintry mix

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city of Jackson is preparing for the wintry mix.

We caught up with crews who were prepping four salt and plow trucks.

Officials say they have crews on call, watching the roads, and are ready to hit the streets when needed.

Madison County officials also tell us they are watching the weather.

They have one snow truck and plenty of granite salt to lay over the snow if needed.