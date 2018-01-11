Fans line up to meet stars of Championship Bull Riding event

JACKSON, Tenn.–Bull riding fans had some fun, Thursday night.

Fans young and old got autographs from bull riders at Rustic Soul on Emporium Drive in noth Jackson.

The bulls also arrived at Oman Arena Thursday as well. 24 bull riders are participating across 16 cities nationwide.

This is the 21st year for the Bud Light Championship Bull Riding event. It will be held at Oman Areana January 12 and 13 at 8 p.m.

The bull rider winner wins $78,000.