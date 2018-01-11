Gun found at Haywood High School, student arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Police arrested a student at Haywood High School accused of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday, according to a police report.

“Man, it’s sad. These young people shouldn’t be having guns,” Jeremy Sangster, who grew up in Brownsville, said.

Haywood County Schools released a statement saying high school officials found a student with a weapon Wednesday after receiving a tip from another student. The district said the situation was handled immediately and the student turned over to Brownsville police.

“It’s scary,” Michael Ray Holt, of Brownsville, said. “It makes you want to go, you know, I’m going to put my child in the home school. I’m going to find a private school for my child.”

According to a police report, investigators said they found a .380 Cobra handgun and several rounds of ammunition.

The school system said the student has already been sent to a juvenile detention center. The district said the student will face disciplinary action according to Haywood County School Board policy.

“It’s a lot of stuff going on, but the kids are too young to be toting guns around,” Sangster said.

The school system said it is cooperating with Brownsville police. The district said student safety was never compromised.