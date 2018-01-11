Henderson police seek suspect after woman attacked, critically injured

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Henderson are searching for a man suspected in a brutal attack on his estranged girlfriend.

Henderson police say they are looking for 58-year-old Jerry Neal Wilson who they say attacked his estranged girlfriend Wednesday night.

Police say the attack comes after a domestic assault charge last week after which Wilson was ordered by the court to stay away from the woman.

Wilson is alleged to have shown up at the woman’s house Wednesday night and attacked her with either a large knife or machete.

“My daughter was laying right there at the door, puddle of blood right under her, and she was hysterical,” Pamela Flowers, the victim’s mother, said.

Police say they have found Wilson’s car at a home in Henderson.

“He’ll either be on foot or someone is giving him a ride,” Chief Wilton Cleveland with the Henderson Police Department said.

The victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt in critical condition.

The victim’s mother said she had several injuries.

“She had a gash on her hand, she has one on her shoulder, she got one on her head,” Flowers said.

Wilson is wanted for criminal attempted first-degree murder.

If you have information on Wilson, call the Henderson Police Department at 731-989-2201.