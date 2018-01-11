JMC School board gathers for monthly meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County School board’s monthly meeting was held Thursday evening.

Members said they discussed a variety of topics on the agenda including the drafting of a resolution they plan to send to the state that would allow them to receive the TN Ready test scores sooner.

They also spoke about the termination of bus service to certain schools in the area, that has been allowed in previous years.

“Were going to continue the busing for the rest of the school year to those magnet schools, but we’ll discontinue that process in the new school year in accordance with board policy that magnet schools will not be provided busing,” said school superintendent. Dr. Eric Jones.

Dr. Jones said the board briefly spoke about his mid-year evaluation and the process of getting it to the board secretary so that he can receive that feedback. He also mentioned looking forward to this winter weather inspired four-day weekend.