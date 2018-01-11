Mugshots : Madison County : 1/10/18 – 1/11/18 January 11, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Alexandria Holmes Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Gregory Heath DUI, driving revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Brittany Bond Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Charles Cawthon Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Deonta Simmons Simple possession/casual exchange, shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Jasmine Simmons Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Jerry Hennings Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Kavious McNeil Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Ryiehesia Holliday Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Scottie Mitchell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Wesley Glidewell Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/11/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore