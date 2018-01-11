Mugshots : Madison County : 1/10/18 – 1/11/18

1/11 Alexandria Holmes Violation of community corrections

2/11 Gregory Heath DUI, driving revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of implied consent law

3/11 Brittany Bond Violation of community corrections

4/11 Charles Cawthon Aggravated domestic assault



5/11 Deonta Simmons Simple possession/casual exchange, shoplifting-theft of property

6/11 Jasmine Simmons Failure to appear

7/11 Jerry Hennings Simple domestic assault

8/11 Kavious McNeil Violation of probation



9/11 Ryiehesia Holliday Aggravated assault

10/11 Scottie Mitchell Failure to appear

11/11 Wesley Glidewell Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to comply























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/11/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.