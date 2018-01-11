School & government closings for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018

School and government closings for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018

Alamo City Schools

Augustine School

Barber School

Bells City Schools

Benton County Schools

Bradford Special School District

Carroll Academy

Carroll County Schools

Chester County Schools

Crockett County Schools

Decatur County Schools

East Union Children’s Corner

Family Christian School

First Presbyterian Playschool

Freed-Hardeman University-All campuses

Gibson County Special School District

Hardeman County Schools

Hardin County Schools

Haywood County Schools

Henderson County Schools

Henry County Schools

Humboldt City Schools

Jackson Christian School

Jackson-Madison County Schools

Jackson State Community College – All locations

Lauderdale County Schools

Lexington City Schools

Milan Special School District

McNairy County Schools

Montessori Center of Jackson

Obion County Schools

Paris City Schools

TN College of Applied Technology-Jackson

Trenton Special School District

Trinity Christian Academy

University School of Jackson

Vann Drive Christian Academy

Weakley County Schools

West Carroll Schools

Carroll County government offices closed Friday

Madison County Chancery Court closed Friday

