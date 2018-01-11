School & government closings for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018
School and government closings for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018
Alamo City Schools
Augustine School
Barber School
Bells City Schools
Benton County Schools
Bradford Special School District
Carroll Academy
Carroll County Schools
Chester County Schools
Crockett County Schools
Decatur County Schools
East Union Children’s Corner
Family Christian School
First Presbyterian Playschool
Freed-Hardeman University-All campuses
Gibson County Special School District
Hardeman County Schools
Hardin County Schools
Haywood County Schools
Henderson County Schools
Henry County Schools
Humboldt City Schools
Jackson Christian School
Jackson-Madison County Schools
Jackson State Community College – All locations
Lauderdale County Schools
Lexington City Schools
Milan Special School District
McNairy County Schools
Montessori Center of Jackson
Obion County Schools
Paris City Schools
TN College of Applied Technology-Jackson
Trenton Special School District
Trinity Christian Academy
University School of Jackson
Vann Drive Christian Academy
Weakley County Schools
West Carroll Schools
Carroll County government offices closed Friday
Madison County Chancery Court closed Friday
We will update this list as more closings are announced.
Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for the latest on the expected winter weather.