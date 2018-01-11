Shoppers pack grocery stores ahead of winter storm

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the threat of winter weather looming, many in the Hub City are packing the stores to buy supplies in advance.

Plenty of shoppers checked out at Food Rite in Jackson, making last minute purchases to tide them through the expected storm.

“I’m getting some meat and side items, so I can stay in and not have to come back out,” Sharon Beard, who lives in the area, said.

While some plan to battle the weather from inside their homes, Beard is looking forward to a possible snow day.

“I’m planning on going outside with my kids, and letting them play in the snow,” she said.

As shoppers grab the usual milk, bread and water, employees work to restock the shelves.

“A lot of people are buying milk and stuff like that,” Food Rite employee Jefferey Givens said.

Grocery stores aren’t the only places busy keeping a close eye on the weather.

“We stock the trucks and we have more staff come in,” Jackson Energy Authority senior manager of operations Robert Mullins said.

Mullins said when it comes to power outages, ice poses a much bigger threat than snow.

“A little bit of ice and winds could cause down lines and could cause down trees that could cause power outages, too,” he said.

Mullins said if you happen to see power lines knocked down, leave them alone.

“Get away from those locations, call JEA and let us check it out,” he said. “Don’t investigate yourself.”

For shoppers like Beard, staying on the safe side is the best way to brace the chilly weather.

“Everyone be safe out there and drive safe,” she said. “Stay in the house, that would be the safe side.”

If you experience a power outage during the storm, you can report it to your utility provider.

They have crews ready to respond as quickly as possible.