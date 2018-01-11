UPDATE: Driver charged after pedestrian hit in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A driver is now facing charges after police say he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle in a Tuesday traffic accident, critically injuring him.

Police say Brian Devon Stewart, 40, of Gadsden struck 26-year-old Nino Cox of Humboldt with his vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Viking Drive in Humboldt.

Stewart is now charged with duty to render aid and provide information and failure to stop immediately at the scene where an injury has occurred, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Stewart is being held at the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. His bond is unknown at the time of the release.