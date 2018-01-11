“I Have a Voice” exhibit opens to the public

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–West Tennesseans had the opportunity to see African American musical heritage on display, Thursday night.

This is the first venue for the new traveling exhibit “I Have a Voice”.

Curator, Graham Perry said his colleague, Mike Bell helped put the exhibit together.

It displays artists such as gospel music’s Lucy Campbell and Deford Bailey from the Grand Ole Opry.

Perry said he hopes visitors can see the stories of artists who navigated their lives through music and made a difference.

“Music is one of those things music brings people together and you know probably in some way Tennessee music many people around the world together,” said Perry.

The exhibit was free to the public.