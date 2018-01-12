Church and event cancellations, Jan. 13-Jan. 14
Church cancellations for Sunday, Jan. 14
First United Methodist Church in Lexington- all services and events cancelled
Pine Grove Baptist Church-Lexington- morning and evening services canceled
Event cancellations
Discovery Park of America, closed Saturday and Sunday
Hardeman County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, rescheduled to Jan. 20
Jackson Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Founders Day Program
West Jackson and Englewood Baptist Church All Star Basketball League, cancelled Saturday
Business and School closures:
Jackson Energy Authority-Pleasant Plains office, closed Saturday
Milan Family YMCA, closed Saturday and Sunday
Northwest Gibson County YMCA, closed Saturday
University of Memphis-Lambuth campus, closed until Tuesday