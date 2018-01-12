Church and event cancellations, Jan. 13-Jan. 14

Church cancellations for Sunday, Jan. 14

First United Methodist Church in Lexington- all services and events cancelled

Pine Grove Baptist Church-Lexington- morning and evening services canceled

Event cancellations

Discovery Park of America, closed Saturday and Sunday

Hardeman County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, rescheduled to Jan. 20

Jackson Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Founders Day Program

West Jackson and Englewood Baptist Church All Star Basketball League, cancelled Saturday

Business and School closures:

Jackson Energy Authority-Pleasant Plains office, closed Saturday

Milan Family YMCA, closed Saturday and Sunday

Northwest Gibson County YMCA, closed Saturday

University of Memphis-Lambuth campus, closed until Tuesday