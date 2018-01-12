Closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 12 & Sat., Jan. 13

Government:

All City of Jackson offices and City Hall closed

Jackson-Madison Co. Library-Both locations closed

Jackson-Madison Co. Regional Health Department and dump sites closed

All general sessions and circuit court in Jackson closed

Carroll County government offices closed

Gibson Co. Community Health Center in Trenton closed

Gibson Co. Health Department in Humboldt and Milan closed

Madison County courthouse closed

Madison County Chancery Court closed

Madison County Juvenile Court closed

Obion County Courthouse offices closed

State offices in West and Middle Tenn. closed

Trezevant City Court closed

U.S. Courthouse in Jackson closed

Businesses and Events:

45 Auto closed

All-West TN Middle School, High School and Jazz Band Auditions rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 20, at North Side High School in Jackson

Arnold’s Beauty School in Milan closed

Bank of Jackson-University Parkway branch closed; Oil Well and Carriage House locations opening at 9:30 a.m.

Berry Plastics closed Friday; will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday

Carhartt in Camden closed

Carlstar Group in Jackson closed Friday (both shifts)

Clayton Homes in Savannah closed

Commercial Bank and Trust Jackson branches closing at 3 p.m.

Crockett Co. NAACP Saturday meeting canceled

Covenant Child Care Center in Jackson closed

Cupples J&J Company in Jackson closing 3 p.m., cancelled night shift, opening 9 a.m. Saturday

Dale’s Recycling- All locations closed Friday and Saturday

Discovery Learning Center in Henderson closed

Discovery Park of America closed

Duro Bag (no 3rd shift Friday. 1st shift Saturday on 1 hour delay)

Family Chiropractic Clinic in Jackson closed

First Tennessee Bank Jackson locations opening at 10 a.m.

Henderson Community Soup Kitchen closed Saturday

Ingram Content Group in Jackson closed Friday, 2nd shift to report Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jackson Bancorp South opening at 9:30 a.m.

Jackson Clinic Convenient Care will close at 3 p.m., open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, regular hours Sunday

Jackson Surgical Associates closed

JEA business offices closed

Jones Plastic in Camden to close after first shift Friday, closed Saturday, open Sunday with limited production

Maclean Power Systems in Trenton – 1st shift production canceled

McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport closed and all Air Choice One flights canceled until noon Saturday

McKenzie Medical Center – closing at 3 p.m., opening 8 a.m. – 3p.m. Saturday

McKenzie Medical Center Bruceton, Gleason, Dresden clinics closed

Midsouth Pain Treatment Center closed Friday

Milan Mustard Seed Soup Kitchen closed

Milan YMCA closed Friday; will open at 10 a.m. Saturday

Miracle Aid Hearing Aid Centers-all West TN locations closed

“Navigating the Opioid Crisis” conference scheduled for Saturday is canceled

New Age Skin Care Clinic-McKenzie closed

Northwest Gibson County YMCA closed

Patriot Equity Credit Union in Jackson opening at 11 a.m.

Save-A-Lot in Lexington to close at 5 p.m.

Semi-Truck Salvage closed

Southwest Tennessee Development District closed

Stanley Black & Decker-No 2nd or 3rd shift Friday, closed Saturday

CashMaster Tennessee offices closed

West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center closed

The Woman’s Clinic closed

United Methodist Food Pantry set for Saturday at Mt. Zion Church in Huntingdon is canceled

Young Touchstone in Jackson, 2nd shift canceled Friday