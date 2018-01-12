Closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 12 & Sat., Jan. 13
Government:
All City of Jackson offices and City Hall closed
Jackson-Madison Co. Library-Both locations closed
Jackson-Madison Co. Regional Health Department and dump sites closed
All general sessions and circuit court in Jackson closed
Carroll County government offices closed
Gibson Co. Community Health Center in Trenton closed
Gibson Co. Health Department in Humboldt and Milan closed
Madison County courthouse closed
Madison County Chancery Court closed
Madison County Juvenile Court closed
Obion County Courthouse offices closed
State offices in West and Middle Tenn. closed
Trezevant City Court closed
U.S. Courthouse in Jackson closed
Businesses and Events:
45 Auto closed
All-West TN Middle School, High School and Jazz Band Auditions rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 20, at North Side High School in Jackson
Arnold’s Beauty School in Milan closed
Bank of Jackson-University Parkway branch closed; Oil Well and Carriage House locations opening at 9:30 a.m.
Berry Plastics closed Friday; will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday
Carhartt in Camden closed
Carlstar Group in Jackson closed Friday (both shifts)
Clayton Homes in Savannah closed
Commercial Bank and Trust Jackson branches closing at 3 p.m.
Crockett Co. NAACP Saturday meeting canceled
Commercial Bank & Trust (both Jackson branches) closing at 3 p.m. Friday
Covenant Child Care Center in Jackson closed
Cupples J&J Company in Jackson closing 3 p.m., cancelled night shift, opening 9 a.m. Saturday
Dale’s Recycling- All locations closed Friday and Saturday
Discovery Learning Center in Henderson closed
Discovery Park of America closed
Duro Bag (no 3rd shift Friday. 1st shift Saturday on 1 hour delay)
Family Chiropractic Clinic in Jackson closed
First Tennessee Bank Jackson locations opening at 10 a.m.
Henderson Community Soup Kitchen closed Saturday
Ingram Content Group in Jackson closed Friday, 2nd shift to report Sunday at 1 p.m.
Jackson Bancorp South opening at 9:30 a.m.
Jackson Clinic Convenient Care will close at 3 p.m., open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, regular hours Sunday
Jackson Surgical Associates closed
JEA business offices closed
Jones Plastic in Camden to close after first shift Friday, closed Saturday, open Sunday with limited production
Maclean Power Systems in Trenton – 1st shift production canceled
McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport closed and all Air Choice One flights canceled until noon Saturday
McKenzie Medical Center – closing at 3 p.m., opening 8 a.m. – 3p.m. Saturday
McKenzie Medical Center Bruceton, Gleason, Dresden clinics closed
Midsouth Pain Treatment Center closed Friday
Milan Mustard Seed Soup Kitchen closed
Milan YMCA closed Friday; will open at 10 a.m. Saturday
Miracle Aid Hearing Aid Centers-all West TN locations closed
“Navigating the Opioid Crisis” conference scheduled for Saturday is canceled
New Age Skin Care Clinic-McKenzie closed
Northwest Gibson County YMCA closed
Patriot Equity Credit Union in Jackson opening at 11 a.m.
Save-A-Lot in Lexington to close at 5 p.m.
Semi-Truck Salvage closed
Southwest Tennessee Development District closed
Stanley Black & Decker-No 2nd or 3rd shift Friday, closed Saturday
CashMaster Tennessee offices closed
West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center closed
The Woman’s Clinic closed
United Methodist Food Pantry set for Saturday at Mt. Zion Church in Huntingdon is canceled
Young Touchstone in Jackson, 2nd shift canceled Friday