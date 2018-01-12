Fans come out for first night of Championship Bull Riding Classic

JACKSON, Tenn.– The winter weather did not stop die hard bull riding fans from across West Tennessee to come out Friday night to Oman Arena. It was opening night for the annual Championship Bull Riding Bud Light Classic.

Bull riders from across the country are competing for thousands in prize money as crowds cheered them on. If you missed Friday night’s CBR event, you still have another chance to catch the action. Night two’s performance it’s set for Saturday night beginning at 8 at Oman Arena.

This is the 21st year for the event. The bull rider champion wins $78,000.