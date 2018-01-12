Jackson residents react to first snow, ice of the year

JACKSON, Tenn. — As a wintry mix fell throughout most of the day, many residents woke up to ice on their windshields and slick road conditions.

The sights and sounds of winter are back in West Tennessee.

“I was overwhelmed, I didn’t expect this much ice or snow,” Steven Simmons, who lives in the area, said.

But with the ice and snow, comes the responsibilities.

“A lot of people I saw were on the side of the road in ditches here or there,” said Anthony Cole, who also lives in the area.

Cole is spending his 10 year anniversary with his wife scraping off layers of ice from his car.

“The weather and everything with the snow, it’s kind of different this year,” he said.

The freezing rain started flying early Friday morning, and it didn’t take long for them to paint the area white.

Many roads turned into slick sheets of ice..

“I would advise anybody to stay in. If you don’t have to come out, don’t,”Jackson resident Torrance Vaughn said.

But in spite of the hassells and headaches some say it’s still a sight to see.

For Cole, it’s not how he expected to spend his anniversary, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s pretty neat,” he said. “Not the ice, the snow I can deal with. But it’s God’s work, so I just have to accept it.”