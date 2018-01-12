Local fire chief shares driving safety tips in snow

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner says many of the wrecks crews attended Friday were because drivers loss traction.

Turner says there will be more trouble on back roads versus the main streets and highways throughout the weekend. Turner says its best to drive only during the daylight hours if you can.

“Don’t get out unless you absolutely have to and if you do, do so in daylight hours if possible and as it gets warmer and as roads get clearer a lot of these shaded areas and areas Sun cant get to the black top a lot of times they will stay slick longer,” says Turner.

Turner says if you are driving at night to look out for black ice.