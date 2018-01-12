Photo Gallery: Snow pics from WBBJ viewers January 12, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/30 Ice Man by Gregory and Maddie Hayes - Submitted by Linda Fulghum Show Caption Hide Caption 2/30 Submitted by Julieanne Hart in Milan Show Caption Hide Caption 3/30 Submitted by Beth Martenie in Humboldt Show Caption Hide Caption 4/30 Submitted by Amanda Kendall in Jackson Show Caption Hide Caption 5/30 Submitted by Angie Kennedy in Holladay Show Caption Hide Caption 6/30 By Lynnwood Kroger - Submitted by Beth Powers Show Caption Hide Caption 7/30 Cotton Grove Road - Submitted by Brandi Boyd Show Caption Hide Caption 8/30 Submitted by Cindy Walski in Trezevant Show Caption Hide Caption 9/30 Submitted by Dawn Phipps in north Jackson Show Caption Hide Caption 10/30 Submitted by Dawn Phipps in north Jackson Show Caption Hide Caption 11/30 Submitted by Debbra McDaniel Show Caption Hide Caption 12/30 Submitted by Glory Pritchard in Wildersville Show Caption Hide Caption 13/30 Submitted by Jennifer- Cooper in Finger Show Caption Hide Caption 14/30 Highway 22 between Huntingdon and McKenzie - Submitted by Jessica Petti Show Caption Hide Caption 15/30 Lambuth - Submitted by Kaitlyn Smith Show Caption Hide Caption 16/30 Lambuth - Submitted by Kaitlyn Smith Show Caption Hide Caption 17/30 Submitted by Kevin Casey in Milan Show Caption Hide Caption 18/30 Downtown Jackson - Submitted by Leanne Bruce Braddock Show Caption Hide Caption 19/30 East Main St. in Jackson - Submitted by Leanne Bruce Braddock Show Caption Hide Caption 20/30 Submitted by Liz Kenney in Paris Show Caption Hide Caption 21/30 Cedar Grove in Carroll County - Submitted by Lyn Mulconrey Show Caption Hide Caption 22/30 Blue Goose between Jackson and Lexington - Submitted by Melissa Fowler Riggs Show Caption Hide Caption 23/30 Submitted by Payton Manus in Trenton Show Caption Hide Caption 24/30 Highway 152 in Medina - Submitted by Reese Stasel Show Caption Hide Caption 25/30 Submitted by Rodney Salmon in Atwood Show Caption Hide Caption 26/30 Submitted by Russ Thompson in Trenton Show Caption Hide Caption 27/30 Submitted by Tabitha LaShaun Walker in Humboldt Show Caption Hide Caption 28/30 Submitted by Tana Shelton in Greenfield Show Caption Hide Caption 29/30 Submitted by Tracy Henson Tyler in Bradford Show Caption Hide Caption 30/30 Submitted by Wannete Youngblood in Selmer Show Caption Hide Caption This gallery contains photos submitted by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewers during the winter weather on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore