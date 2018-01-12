Snow, Ice causes problems for drivers in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Sleet, snow, and ice covered roads Friday in Gibson County.

“Kind of treacherous at times,” Stacey Horner, a driver, said.

Horner had to get out to take his dad to the doctor.

“The main roads, everybody’s packed it down so they’re slick right now,” he said.

Drivers said getting to destinations took double and in some cases quadruple the amount of time it normally takes.

“I drove about 20 miles an hour to get home,” Lori Carretero, a driver, said.

Gibson County Emergency Management Agency Director Rickey Graves said roads will get worse as the day goes on.

“The roads are covered and they’re going to be really slick tonight,” he said. “After the sun goes down this stuff is going to freeze.”

Graves said crews could not salt the roads Thursday because of the rain. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News caught crews out working Friday in Humboldt.

“For West Tennessee it’s very unusual,” Horner said. “It’s just a nice wintery day.”

Graves encouraged people to stay home. He said keep in mind it will take first responders longer to answer calls in this weather.