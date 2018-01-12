TDOT confirms multiple truck crashes on I-40 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation confirms several tractor-trailers have crashed on Interstate 40 in the westbound lanes between mile markers 114 and 120.

Eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed due to crashes at mile marker 120, according to TDOT.

Officials advise drivers not to travel unless necessary due to hazardous conditions.

Details on the crashes are limited at this time.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.