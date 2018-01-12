Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Joshua Sinclair

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is a high school teacher in Clarksburg. Joshua Sinclair teaches History at Clarksburg High School.

At first glance, Joshua Sinclair may not look like your typical teacher. But that doesn’t stop him from getting the attention and respect of his students.

“I do have to work hard to come in and kind of set that foundation that its going to be a classroom just like they’re used to though its a young person leading it,” Sinclair said.

Being so young, he says there are a few advantages he may have over others.

“I know a lot of the interests they have,” Sinclair said. “Whether it be music or TV or sports or whatever they may be, I can relate to them on that kind of level and really get my point across and help them understand things better.”

Sinclair will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in February, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.