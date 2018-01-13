Dangerous Travel Continues This Weekend

Weather Update – 9:40 a.m. – Saturday

Some locations accumulated a little more snow than expected today but most of the area received what we expected. Jackson, Lexington, Medina, and Cedar Grove were some of the areas that got 4-6″ of snow when 3″ was expected at most, but the atmosphere had other plans. Because we got a significant amount of sleet this morning, that made it easier for the snow to start sticking immediately upon falling. Our other factor was the snowfall rates which were high enough to cause totals to increase very rapidly.

Ultimately, this winter storm is finally starting to come to an end with snow and ice totals in northwest Tennessee as high as 8″ and as little as just a trace in southwest Tennessee. A few snow showers just recently tapered off along the Tennessee River. We’ll start the melting process tomorrow but this snow and ice may stick around some areas for several days.

TODAY

Skies will become clearer today with sunshine getting the melting process going but I believe we’ll have black ice on Sunday morning too. Shaded areas will hardly see any melting at all because high temperatures will only be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Be very careful if you have to drive in the area tomorrow! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis,

StormTeam 7 Meteorologist