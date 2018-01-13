Residents support white winter gala charity event

McKENZIE, Tenn — It was the perfect atmosphere for the White Winter Gala in McKenzie Saturday evening.

It’s a charity event for LeBonheur Children’s hospital, held in honor of the opening of the new Jackson facility. Organizers say the formal event featured donated food, decorations, and live music.

All proceeds from the gala will go directly to the children’s hospital and the services they provide.

“I have four children and they are in really good health, but that could change at the blink of an eye,” Event Planner,Keisha Norwood said. “And to me Lebonheur offers services that not only help people in need, but also in emergency cases, and i’m about two hours from memphis, so the fact that they’re opening a Jackson office is going to be very convenient,”

Representatives say their goal is to be able to donate $10,000 to the children’s hospital.