Slick Road Conditions Through The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:06 p.m. – Saturday

Slick road conditions continue as we try to slowly clear out from the snow and ice yesterday. We were in the mid 20s today with mostly sunny skies and will dip down into the teens tonight. Any melting that was done during the day today will freeze overnight, causing more concerns for dangerous road conditions.

Tonight will be mostly clear but bitter cold. Lows will be in the low teens and although winds are light, they will make it feel like it’s in the single digits. Clouds will increase overnight, making for a mostly cloudy day Sunday. We stay just below the freezing mark, with a high near 31.

We are tracking for the next chance of some snow that is expected late Monday night, right now models showing it moving through our area quite quickly with anywhere from a trace to an inch possible, again we will keep you updated on what we can expect.

