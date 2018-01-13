Snow, ice leaves treacherous road conditions throughout West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The winter storm may be behind us, but roadways are still in treacherous conditions.

As soon as the wintry mix started to fall, Tennessee Department of Transportation workers hit the road.

“We’re out in all 21 counties, trying to work as hard as we can to lay salt brine and calcium chloride to get the roadways clear,” TDOT Region 4 community relations officer Nichole Lawrence said.

But even with long hours and plow trucks, frigid weather means it can take days for roadways to become completely clear.

Icy roads are still causing major problems for drivers, and officials say the ice may not be going anywhere anytime soon.

“The side streets are still pretty bad, but the main streets are doing pretty well,” Shannon Smith, who lives in the area said.

Treacherous conditions aside, many drivers are braving the icy roads.

Hannah Porter says she had to stop at Kroger to pick up some groceries.

“I didn’t get my bread and milk before hand, so we’re going to have to get it now,” she said.

Some are staying on the safe side — either at home, or opting for another way of transportation.

“I’m running my mom some errands because she is very scared to drive in this weather,” Patsy Jones, a Jackson resident said.

Either way, most can agree on one piece of advice.

“Stay safe, and go slow,” Porter said.

TDOT officials say if you see a plow truck on the road, stay out of the way and give it some space.

Officials also say both Jackson and Madison County have crews out working on the roads.