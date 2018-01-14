Denise LaSalle funeral arrangements, memorial moved to new location

JACKSON, Tenn — The visitation and memorial services for blues legend Denise LaSalle, originally scheduled for Saturday, have been rescheduled for Monday due to inclement weather.

Visitation will now be Monday, January 15th from 9-11 a.m. at Englewood Baptist church with the home-going service to follow at 11 a.m.

LaSalle passed away Jan. 8 at the age of 78. The renowned R&B singer, song-writer and record producer called Jackson home along with her husband, James “Super” Wolfe.

The family asks that all flowers be sent to Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home, 128 S. 7th Street, West Memphis, AR 72301.