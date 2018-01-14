House fire kills family of 4 in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a house fire that claimed the lives of a family of four.

“It just stuns you, I mean there’s not really words for something like this,” Jimmy Wilkerson, who lives in the area said.

A mother and father and two children were killed in a fire at their home in Hardin County early Sunday morning.

“It’s hard on everybody, and I’m sure it’s very tough on the family,” Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin said.

Tragically, Jamie and Robin Franks, and their children, 9-year-old Brody and 3-year-old Josie, were killed in the fire.

“There were flames coming from all sides of the house, and the roof was falling in,” Martin said.

Martin said a neighbor saw the flames and dialed 911 just before 1:30 in the morning.

He says when firefighters arrived less than 10 minutes later, the house off of Highway 203 was fully involved.

“It only took about 30 minutes to put it out, but it was too late,” Martin said.

Martin says all four family members were found in their bedrooms.

“At this point we don’t know if there’s a smoke alarm working or not, we have not found one,” he said.

Fire officials say they think the fire was an accident and the exact cause is to be determined.

“Keep them in your prayers, it’s a very tough situation for this community,” Martin said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

