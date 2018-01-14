Icy roads continue to effect drivers across West Tennessee

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — This week’s winter weather fell from the sky two days ago, but officials say, it looks like it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Driving through the streets of Humboldt for example, looked like you were sliding down an ice rink Sunday night.

“It’s ridiculous out here. It’s too much ice. I cant deal with it. I advise people to stay at home,” said Joshua Pewitte, affected by the icy roads.

It was hard to tell if roads were even present in certain areas, because they were covered in solid ice.

“We were trying to go down that hill over there around Maple Circle, and we were a little skiddish and sliding and didn’t think we were going to make it back up, but we did,” said Humboldt resident Brittany Patterson.

Standing in the parking lot of a local gas station, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry saw several people slip and a car get stuck on the way out.

“I’m not going nowhere; nowhere,” Pewitte said. “It’s impossible. I’m stuck.”

Humboldt residents saying, they have to be strategic when planning their route.

“You think about if you have to go to one place, how many hills there are, so you sort of have to maneuver different routes and everything,” said Darla Champion, also a Humboldt resident.

And they remind drivers that on ice, everything slides.

“And if you think that you’ve got a four by four that you can go anywhere as fast as you can,” Champion said, “it’s not going to happen. Be safe. Be smart.”

Some drivers we spoke with say, they consider the danger exciting.

“We get in the car, and we’re going from store to store, and when you get back to the house, we’re like, darn,” said Patterson, “it’s a short adventure in the car.”

Chief Cathey of the Gibson County Fire Department urges drivers to please stay off the roads if at all possible. He says the the Highway Department, the Sheriff’s Department, and Gibson County 911 are working as hard as they can, so to do them a favor and stay safe.

As of now, there is no set time as to when the roads will be cleared in Gibson County. Officials tell us, only time will tell.