Man wanted on multiple charges captured in McNairy county

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn — McNairy County Sheriff’s deputies have captured a man wanted on multiple charges.

Allen Owen, 31, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants Sunday morning. The sheriff’s department received a call to check on a suspicious male walking down Hwy 142 near Pleasant Site Rd. Investigators said Owen began fighting with a deputy and managed to escape. Sheriff’s deputies, along with the K9 unit, spotted Owen several hours later leaving the woods on hwy 45 S near Eastview.

Authorities say Owen will be receiving additional charges.