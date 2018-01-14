Sled riders hit the hills during wintry weather

JACKSON, Tenn — A group of west Tennesseans were out taking advantage of the slick environment Sunday afternoon.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News ran into a group of people sledding down snow and ice covered hills in Northeast Jackson. People of all ages hopped on their plastic chariots, steering their way to the bottom.

Sled riding enthusiasts WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with said the winter weather sledding conditions don’t present themselves very often in west Tennessee, so they should take advantage of it while they can.

“Probably you can make like a bump and then you can go straight over it and it would just be awesome,” Sled Rider, Maci Peck said.

Although the sled rider were having a blast, they were looking forward to warmth and hot chocolate when they got home.