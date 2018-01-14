Snow Likely Monday Night, Arctic Air Arrives By Tuesday

Weather Update – 10:50 p.m. – Sunday

Road conditions are slowly improving since Friday’s storm. We warm up a bit tomorrow with highs near 40, which will help give a boost in melting any of the snow and ice on the roads. The warm up will only be brief though, we are watching for another chance of snow and arctic air coming our way late Monday night into Tuesday.

Tomorrow:

We have winds coming from the southwest tonight which will shift from the northwest late Monday afternoon. We’ll stay mostly cloudy all day with the chance of snow increasing as we get into the evening. Models have an arctic front moving through the Mid-South sometime Monday evening. Behind that it will bring a chance for snow through the overnight hours, as well as colder air with temperatures dropping in the evening.

This frontal system will move through quickly, wrapping up by late Tuesday morning. Highs will only be in the low 20s and we should see a gradual clearing during the day as arctic high pressure takes over, keeping us dry but frigid for most of the week. A Wind Chill Advisory will not be out of the question early Tuesday and Wednesday morning. In terms of snow totals, since the system does move through quickly we won’t see as much of accumulation with it. Widespread we should see totals range from a trace to 1 inch, with isolated areas south and west seeing between 1-2 inches possible.

Temperatures will be in the teens Tuesday morning but factoring in the winds that day, will make it feel like its in the single digits, and even colder than that Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Moe Shamell will keep you updated during Good Morning West Tennessee with the latest but make sure to follow Storm Team Weather on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather forecasts, and follow WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest updates.

