Bolivar recognizes 2 during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Residents in Bolivar came together today to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event took place at the Campbell Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Bolivar today.

Councilman Johnathan Joy put together the event to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As well as recognize two Hardeman County residents.

Jesse Williams and Andrew Cheairs were recognized today for their achievements.

Williams tells us how it feels to be recognized at such an important event.

“To mix my success as a political person with Dr. Martin Luther King, that makes me feel real good to have my name mentioned in the same sentence with Dr. Martin Luther King,” Williams said.

Williams was elected as city councilman in Bolivar in the 1970s. He served for 16 years.