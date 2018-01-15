Cloyce Ray Houston

Cloyce Ray Houston, 77, of Decaturville, TN, passed away Friday, January 12th, at Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital.

He was retired from Tinker Sand & Gravel working as a truck driver and was a veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Cloyce is survived by three step sons, Wayne Vandevort, of Mt. Juliet; Ray Jones, of Greenbrier; Scott Jones, of Greenbrier; two sisters, Carol Diffee, of Decaturville; Kay Knight, of Scotts Hill; a brother, Graper Houston, of Decaturville;

He is also survived by 6 step-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jennie Houston, his parents, Hoyt & Maggie Houston and by 2 brothers, James Willie and J R Houston.

His Funeral Service will be held at Reed’s Chapel, Decaturville, TN, at 2 PM on Monday, January 15th, with Bro. Damon Brawley officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation is Sunday 2 PM – 9 PM and Monday 9 AM until service.

Pallbearers are: Tim & Michael Diffee, Joey Alexander, Kevin Wallace, Terry & Cody Pevahouse, and James Lindsey.

731-852-3643

Reedschapel.com